From the news desk

‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible parole for Oscar Pistorius

Social media has weighed in on reports that former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole.

Pistorius was initially sentenced to six years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. This was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 23 years and five months.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told Newzroom Afrika inmates may be eligible for parole after serving a period of their sentence behind bars, but no decision has yet been made on Pistorius’ parole.

“I have seen media reports on possible parole placement for Oscar Pistorius. As a department we are not yet there,” he said.

“They [inmates] have to appear before a parole board. A determination is then made about whether they are ready to be sent back into the community or continue to stay in prison serving the remainder of their sentence.”

Nxumalo said the department was planning a meeting between Pistorius and the Steenkamp family as part of the rehabilitation process.

The news has split opinions online, with many calling for Pistorius to be given the same treatment as other inmates.

Source: TimesLIVE


