MyCiTi Airport Service to be re-deployed from Thursday

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town’s MyCiTi Airport Service will be redeployed to higher-demand routes from Thursday onward. According to the City, this is due to a 50% increase in diesel prices since the start of the year and low passenger numbers since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The City of Cape Town’s MyCiTi Airport Service will be redeployed to higher-demand routes from Thursday onward. According to the City, this is due to a 50% increase in diesel prices since the start of the year and low passenger numbers since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, says the fleet will transport commuters along popular routes that connect Atlantis with Table View, Century City and the Cape Town CBD. Quintas adds that viable options to resume the service in future are being explored.

Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, says the fleet will transport commuters along popular routes that connect Atlantis with Table View, Century City and the Cape Town CBD. Quintas adds that viable options to resume the service in future are being explored.

“That said, we will investigate more cost effective and innovative solutions to resume the service in the future. In the meantime, we are focused on improving the efficiencies along those routes where we have commuters in high numbers on a daily basis,” added Quintas.

All of the MyCiTi service timetables and route information is available at https://www.myciti.org.za, or on the MyCiTi app.