MyCiTi bus commuters to pay more for trips after fare hike

MyCiTi bus commuters are forced to dig a little deeper in their pockets, for a bus trip from Monday after the company hiked its fares.

The popular monthly pass increased by R10, making the ticket now R1,000.

According to the city, MyCiTi bus fares are adjusted annually to cover the latest cost projections to provide services over the year ahead.

Urban Mobility MMC Rob Quintas said that the fares were also adjusted based on changes to diesel costs.

“As the cost of providing services increases, fares increase to ensure we continue to provide a safe, reliable, well-run public transport service. We looked at each tariff band and in some distance bands, the prices decreased, and in some cases increased very minimally. All relevant factors, including diesel price, consumer price index, and the producer price index are analysed and a low as possible adjustment is found.”

Quintas said that they noted an increase in MyCiTi passengers and trusted that more passengers would come onboard.