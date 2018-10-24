MyCiti bus strike causes concerns for matriculants writing finals

The Western Cape Education Department has expressed concerns that ongoing strike action by employees of MyCiTi bus services, may cause difficulty for matriculants who are have begun writing their final exams.

Communications manager at the Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said as per the NSC rules and regulations, learners are allowed into the exam room one hour after the exam has commenced. Thereafter, they will be unable to enter the exam room.

Hammond however, urged all students to do their best to be on time.

Employees of MyCiti Bus services went on a wildcat strike two weeks ago, demanding better working conditions and salaries, as well as the insourcing of workers that are directly employed by the City of Cape Town.

“Be mindful of the public transport issues at the moment. It’s unreliable at times and (students) need to ensure they leave the house as early as possible, to make up any possible delays that could happen on the route to school,” said Hammond.

She added that those who were affected by the recent fire in Khayelitsha, which claimed the life of one and displaced thousands, have been provided with assistance. The Western Cape Education Department has ensured that these learners will not be disadvantaged.

“The principals of the five reported students who have lost their identification, have confirmed that the students have a safe place to study. Counselling will also be provided to those affected,” said Hammond.

This year, 66 000 candidates will be sitting for National Senior Certificate examinations. Hammond encouraged parents and fellow learners to be supportive during this stressful time for learners, parents and teachers. She urged communities to help them with places to study and sleep. VOC

By: Tauhierah Salie

