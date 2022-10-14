MyCiTi service to be impacted by Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Share this article

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is taking place this weekend with short distance peace runs as well as the two trail runs on Saturday 16 October 2022, and the flagship 42,2 km marathon taking place Sunday 16 October 2022. The event will come with road closures that will have an impact on public transport, including the MyCiTi service.



The following MyCiTi routes will be affected by road closures on Saturday and Sunday:

T01: Dunoon – Table View – Civic Centre – Waterfront

T02: Atlantis – Table View – Civic Centre

A01: Airport – Civic Centre

D01: Khayelitsha East – Civic Centre

D02: Khayelitsha West – Civic Centre

D03: Mitchells Plain East – Civic Centre

D04: Kapteinsklip – Mitchells Plain Town Centre – Civic Centre

D05: Dunoon – Parklands – Table View – Civic Centre – Waterfront

101: Vredehoek – Gardens – Civic Centre (clockwise)

102: Salt River Rail – Walmer Estate – Civic Centre

103: Oranjezicht – Gardens – Civic Centre

104: Civic Centre – Waterfront – Sea Point

105: Sea Point – Fresnaye – Civic Centre

106: Camps Bay (clockwise) – Civic Centre

107: Camps Bay (anti-clockwise) – Civic Centre

108: Hangberg – Hout Bay Harbour – Sea Point – Adderley

109: Hout Bay Beach – Imizamo Yethu – Sea Point – Adderley

111: Vredehoek – Gardens – Civic Centre (anti-clockwise)

113: Upper Kloof Street – Adderley – Waterfront

114: Sea Point – Civic Centre

115: Sea Point – Grand Parade

118: Hangberg – Imizamo Yethu – Sea Point – Adderley

261: Century City Rail – Omuramba – Salt River – Adderley

Due to road closures on Helen Suzman Boulevard, the T01 service will be diverted via Dock Road and Walter Sisulu Avenue from 14:00 until the end of service on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

The service will be diverted via Dock Road and Walter Sisulu Avenue from the start of service until 09:00 on Sunday.

The T01 services will be held on Dock Road towards Civic Centre until 07:30 where a traffic officer will do a controlled cross over Buitengracht.

Granger Station and Stadium Station will be missed in the direction of the Civic Centre.

Albert Street and Strand Street will be closed on the day.

The 261 service will therefore be cancelled from the start of service until 13:00 on Sunday 16 October 2022.

As a result of the road closures on Beach Road between Granger Bay Boulevard and Seacliff Road, route 104 will be closed from the start of service until 10:30 on Saturday 15 October 2022.

On Sunday, the 104 service will only travel between the Civic Centre Station and Waterfront from 07:30 until 14:30.

The MyCiTi service for route 106 will be cancelled from the start of service until 13:00 on Sunday 16 October 2022 due to the closure of Long and Riebeek streets.

The following routes will not operate from start of service until 13:00 on Sunday:

101

111

102

103

105

106

107

113

261

The deviations for the rest of the service is available here: https://bit.ly/3EEsXfK.

Residents and motorists are also reminded of the temporary and rolling road closures for Saturday and Sunday.

The complete list of road closures is available here: https://bit.ly/3SHQZe9

You can also view the live road closures map and navigate around the route on race day here: https://cpt-marathon.herokuapp.com/

For queries on race day please contact 021 430 7357 or 021 430 7374 for medical emergencies.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pixabay