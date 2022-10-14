MyCiTi service to be impacted by Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is taking place this weekend with short distance peace runs as well as the two trail runs on Saturday 16 October 2022, and the flagship 42,2 km marathon taking place Sunday 16 October 2022. The event will come with road closures that will have an impact on public transport, including the MyCiTi service.
The following MyCiTi routes will be affected by road closures on Saturday and Sunday:
- T01: Dunoon – Table View – Civic Centre – Waterfront
- T02: Atlantis – Table View – Civic Centre
- A01: Airport – Civic Centre
- D01: Khayelitsha East – Civic Centre
- D02: Khayelitsha West – Civic Centre
- D03: Mitchells Plain East – Civic Centre
- D04: Kapteinsklip – Mitchells Plain Town Centre – Civic Centre
- D05: Dunoon – Parklands – Table View – Civic Centre – Waterfront
- 101: Vredehoek – Gardens – Civic Centre (clockwise)
- 102: Salt River Rail – Walmer Estate – Civic Centre
- 103: Oranjezicht – Gardens – Civic Centre
- 104: Civic Centre – Waterfront – Sea Point
- 105: Sea Point – Fresnaye – Civic Centre
- 106: Camps Bay (clockwise) – Civic Centre
- 107: Camps Bay (anti-clockwise) – Civic Centre
- 108: Hangberg – Hout Bay Harbour – Sea Point – Adderley
- 109: Hout Bay Beach – Imizamo Yethu – Sea Point – Adderley
- 111: Vredehoek – Gardens – Civic Centre (anti-clockwise)
- 113: Upper Kloof Street – Adderley – Waterfront
- 114: Sea Point – Civic Centre
- 115: Sea Point – Grand Parade
- 118: Hangberg – Imizamo Yethu – Sea Point – Adderley
- 261: Century City Rail – Omuramba – Salt River – Adderley
Due to road closures on Helen Suzman Boulevard, the T01 service will be diverted via Dock Road and Walter Sisulu Avenue from 14:00 until the end of service on Saturday, 15 October 2022.
The service will be diverted via Dock Road and Walter Sisulu Avenue from the start of service until 09:00 on Sunday.
The T01 services will be held on Dock Road towards Civic Centre until 07:30 where a traffic officer will do a controlled cross over Buitengracht.
Granger Station and Stadium Station will be missed in the direction of the Civic Centre.
Albert Street and Strand Street will be closed on the day.
The 261 service will therefore be cancelled from the start of service until 13:00 on Sunday 16 October 2022.
As a result of the road closures on Beach Road between Granger Bay Boulevard and Seacliff Road, route 104 will be closed from the start of service until 10:30 on Saturday 15 October 2022.
On Sunday, the 104 service will only travel between the Civic Centre Station and Waterfront from 07:30 until 14:30.
The MyCiTi service for route 106 will be cancelled from the start of service until 13:00 on Sunday 16 October 2022 due to the closure of Long and Riebeek streets.
The following routes will not operate from start of service until 13:00 on Sunday:
- 101
- 111
- 102
- 103
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 113
- 261
The deviations for the rest of the service is available here: https://bit.ly/3EEsXfK.
Residents and motorists are also reminded of the temporary and rolling road closures for Saturday and Sunday.
The complete list of road closures is available here: https://bit.ly/3SHQZe9
You can also view the live road closures map and navigate around the route on race day here: https://cpt-marathon.herokuapp.com/
For queries on race day please contact 021 430 7357 or 021 430 7374 for medical emergencies.
Source: City of Cape Town
Photo: Pixabay