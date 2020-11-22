MyCity bus sustains substantial fire damage

Share this article

















During the early hours of Saturday morning [November 21], the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a bus that was on fire at the MyCity bus station on Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town.

Thanks to a swift response from the Roeland Street and Brooklyn Fire Station teams, fire fighters were able to quickly put out the blaze in just under 30 minutes.

It is suspected that an electrical fault may have caused the fire. The bus driver was taken to hospital for shock, with no passengers aboard the bus sustaining any injuries. One MyCity bus has sustained substantial fire damage, while the Hertzog Boulevard station also sustained damage due to the blaze.

The City’s Transport Portfolio Chairperson, Angus McKenzie says the incident is now under investigation.

Source: Cape Town ETC