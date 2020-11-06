Myeni apologises for naming protected witness

Share this article

















Former South African Airways board chairperson, Dudu Myeni has apologised for naming the protected witness, saying it was not intentional.

The commission had previously made an order to protect the identity of the witness.

“I am feeling so bad about this whole thing because I don’t mean to disrespect anyone and especially I don’t mean to disrespect the commission or the chairperson, I am feeling very bad,” Myeni said.

“If I have mentioned him again, it would be out of…I don’t know, it will be out of, I did not hear myself whether I said his name or not.”

Myeni appeared before the state capture inquiry again on Thursday.

Her testimony has been marred by her refusal to answer questions.

Her legal team will have to make a submission to the commission about the breach by Monday morning.

Source: ENCA