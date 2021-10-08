Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Mysterious death of local CPT influencer under investigation

Hout Bay SAPS are investigating the questionable death of a local social media influencer who went missing two weeks ago.
Forensic detectives identified the body of Cody Watkins after it washed ashore earlier this week. According to reports, Watkins was on a ‘Heritage Day’ hike with his girlfriend at Llandudno trail at the time of his disappearance. However, the 35-year-old was only reported missing three days later.
The cause of death is still unknown. Cody is understood to have recently embraced Islam and was buried according to Muslim rites in Heideveld with the name Qaeed yesterday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Voice of the Cape news at info@vocfm.co.za
VOCfm

