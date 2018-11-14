Western Cape traffic chief says officers involved in N2 car ‘spinning’ will be punished

Western Cape traffic officials are shocked at a video that appears to show traffic officers closing the N2 highway to allow drivers to “spin” their cars.

A video published by Netwerk24 showed reckless driving on the N2 near Grabouw, where several traffic vehicles can be seen in attendance.

The video depicts drivers “spinning” in a circle on the closed road, while spectators look on and cheer.

“It makes me feel very bad. This is not what we expect of law enforcement officials,” Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

He said that a full scale investigation was underway to identify the officers who had facilitated the reckless driving, and that they would hold both the officers and drivers accountable.

“We will do everything in our power to get behind this whole thing.”

Fatal roads

Africa warned that, should officers be found guilty of misconduct, they would face serious consequences, not limited to them being dismissed.

“We are there to enforce the law and what happened here is not on,” he added.

The Western Cape has experienced a number of road deaths recently.

Nine fatalities were recorded on provincial roads over the weekend and one driver was caught driving at 165km/h in a 120km/h zone near Laingsburg.

Over the previous weekend, 15 fatalities were recorded, 13 of whom were pedestrians.

The highest speed recorded was 170km/h in a 120km/h zone near Brackenfell, and 372 drivers were prosecuted for a range of offences.

Referring to the video, Africa said that it was the first time he had seen such a thing.

“This is the first of its kind that I’m aware of. It’s totally unacceptable.”

[Source: News24]

