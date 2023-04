Share this article

The N2 between East London and Qonce in the Eastern Cape is temporarily closed due to poor visibility. There is smoke coming from a veld fire close by.

The authorities have advised motorists travelling from Qonce to take the R102 to East London while those from East London are advised to take the R102 at the Amalinda turnoff.

Traffic officers have been deployed to the area to assist motorists.

