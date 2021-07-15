N3 between Cedara and Harrismith remains closed

Share this article

















Motorists urged to practice extreme caution as the N3 remains closed from Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith in the Free State.

N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager, Thania Dhoogra, says clean-up operations will resume once the roadway is safe for use.

Dhoogra says members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are being deployed on the route.

“The N3 remains closed from Cedara in KZN to Harrismith in the Free State. The SANDF have been mobilised and are being deployed on the route. In consultation with law enforcement agencies, plans are being put in place to prepare for the re-opening of the route…” says Dhoogra.

“Apart from ensuring safety and security along the N3, urgent maintenance work including recovery, cleanup and repairs – is required before the road can be safely reopened,” she added.

KZN Protests | N3 highway closed

KZN taxi drivers embark on clean up operation in Durban CBD

Taxi drivers in KwaZulu-Natal have cut into the fast lane to clean up the streets of the Durban Central Business District (CBD).

Some members of the South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal have come together to clean up the debris left behind by the looting.

The Council has also spoken out against some of its members whose vehicles have been involved in looting activities.

“Our leadership has taken the initiative to clean up the cities that are affected,” says Provincial Manager Sifiso Shangase.

It is not only Durban but we have started in Durban and the objective of the initiative is to save KwaZulu-Natal from what is happening right now and this is going to probably lead to a possibility whereby once the roads are clean, the minibus taxis will then be in a position to go back to their operation,” says Shangase.

Source: SABC