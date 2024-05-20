Nakba Day solidarity Rally unites voices for Palestinian rights

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

“No justice, No peace, No Zionist entities!” and “Blood, Blood on your hands, No right to defend on stolen land!”

These chants echoed through the Castle of Good Hope on Saturday (18 May) as hundreds gathered to commemorate 76 years since the Nakba, or “Catastrophe,” highlighting the ongoing struggles of displacement and ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

Hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), the Nakba rally featured an array of musical performances, poetry readings, and speeches from various activists and organizations.

The day began with a morning filled with educational teach-ins and creative activities, including movie screenings and discussions on critical issues related to Palestine.

Speaking to VOC News, PSC member Yusuf Chikte emphasized the rally’s significance: “We are commemorating 76 years of the Nakba, the destruction of Palestine, and the horrors inflicted upon the Palestinians by the Israelis.

“We are determined to dismantle Israeli apartheid, end the occupation, and ensure a ceasefire, declaring to the world that Palestine will be free from the river to the sea,” added Chikte.

Activist Mercia Andrews noted, “The Nakba has again unfolded under our eyes since October 7. What we’ve seen since 1948 until now is an ongoing Nakba. When we think about how to defeat Israel, we must consider that it’s a battle against various systems; it’s an anti-imperialist struggle as well.”

Reverend Frank Chikane from the Global Anti-Apartheid Conference provided an update from the recent Anti-Apartheid Conference on Palestine held in Johannesburg.

Furthermore, the event also saw political parties signing a pledge in support of a comprehensive PSC-drafted Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Bill against Israel for discussion in parliament.

Political parties present at the rally included the ANC, Al Jama-ah, EFF, SUN, NCC, and independent candidate Zackie Achmat.

PSC Chairperson Martin Jansen said that the bill must include economic sanctions in sectors such as finance, trade, services, and investments, prohibiting any government or state institution dealings with Israeli state institutions or companies.

“It also calls for cutting all political ties with Israel, cultural and sports boycotts, and a complete boycott of Israeli educational institutions and their staff.” “Our team of lawyers are currently drafting this bill, and after the elections, the political parties present here today will take it to parliament.”

VOC News

Photos: VOCfm