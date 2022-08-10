Naledi Pandor praised for response to questions over SA’s Russia and Ukraine stance

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has drawn praise from many on social media after she addressed SA’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

SA abstained from voting in a UN General Assembly vote in March to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand Moscow stop fighting. It also abstained in a vote a month later to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Pandor met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, and in a press briefing she answered questions about SA’s foreign policy and perceived non-alignment with western powers.

“In some of our interactions with some of our partners in Europe and elsewhere, there has been a sense of patronising bullying to say ‘you choose this, or else’.

“It is important that we all accept our ability to hold different opinions. We are, after all, sovereign nations regarded as equal in terms of the UN charter.

“We may differ in terms of economic power and economic ability to influence governments in different parts of the world, but what will make the world work is if we respect each other.

“I certainly will not be bullied that way, nor will I expect any other African country worth its salt to be treated that way.”

Pandor said SA’s trade with Russia amounts to less than $4bn (about R66.5bn) annually compared with $20bn (about R332bn) with the US, and any “fear that we exist under some push is a totally unfounded belief”.

She said SA had been clear in advocating for peace.

Her comments were welcomed by many who said she had represented SA well.