Namibian President Hage Geingob passes away

Namibia is mourning the passing of its third President, Hage Geingob, who held office since 2015.

A veteran of SWAPO and a key figure in Namibia’s struggle for liberation, Geingob’s presidency marked an important era for the nation.

President Hage Geingob passed away while undergoing medical treatment at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia.

Surrounded by his family, he took his last breath , prompting an immediate response from the government.

Acting President Dr Nangolo Mbumba announced that the cabinet would convene promptly to organise funeral arrangements.

Having grown up as a member of SWAPO, Geingob played a pivotal role in Namibia’s journey to independence. This year, Namibia was set to witness elections, with Geingob expected to hand over power after completing two terms in office.

Source: SABC News