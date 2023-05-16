Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application postponed to 20th of June

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court has postponed the bail application of Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted murderer Thabo Bester, until the 20th of next month in relation to aiding Bester in escaping from the Mangaung prison a year ago.

Magudumana’s attorney, Machini Motloung, states that she has reserved the right to move forward with her bail request.

Furthermore, Thabo Bester’s bail application, which was scheduled for the 20th of next month, has also been delayed by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. He appeared virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria where he has been recaptured since being caught.

After accusations of criminal activity were made against his former attorney, the court was informed that Bester had a new attorney.

Bester’s virtual attendance has drawn criticism from the new attorneys, who argue that they should be permitted to speak with their clients in person while in court.

Photo: Pexels