Nasal spray sales increases due to fears over coronavirus

Sales of nasal spray used to prevent airborne viruses from entering the body, has made a whopping profit of 688% in the UK due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus. Many are using this nasal spray as a precaution to contract the coronavirus. 40 000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1000 people have died, mostly in China, since the outbreak in December.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics explained that the nasal spray does not prevent one from contracting the coronavirus. It is a powder-based naval covering made of vegetable origin called ‘Nexashield’. There is no clinical data currently for any medication to prevent coronavirus,

“There is however clinical data that suggests this particular nasal spray blocks airborne viruses such as colds and flu. There are clinical data that this product works to block airborne viruses, so people are using it to prevent coronavirus,” said Jennings.

Jennings said that no studies are being conducted at this stage. The nasal powder is being sold drastically. Studies are still in process of creating a vaccine for coronavirus. She said that consumers believe this nasal powder prevents one airborne virus thinking that it can block the coronavirus.

Nexa has a variety of nasal sprays such as Allershield for adults, Allershied Juniour, Travel Shield for travellers and lastly Flushield. This is available in more than 50 countries and is known as Nasaleze. It is used for colds and flu as well as allergies.

“Naturally, those who need to travel internationally would use this nasal spray as a precaution and are anxious about contracting viruses in another country. The fact that this is a Complimentary Alternative Medicine (CAM) which means people can get this medication without a prescription, which makes it accessible to daily travellers,” said Jennings.

The nasal spray contains a natural powder that turns into a gel when inserted in the nasal cavity. The gel then creates a barrier to shield the nasal membrane and assists in preventing contact with airborne allergens.

“The nasal cavity is only one pathway for viruses to enter, the mouth is also another major pathway. So, wearing a mask is better when traveling. Although wearing one requires you to take it off while eating, when someone sneezes directly onto your mask a virus might come through,” said Jennings.

Jennings emphasized that although the masks aren’t 100% effective and only offers limited protection, it is about taking all the necessary precautions. She said that it is important to wash your hands in hot soapy water for 20 seconds, also good personal hygiene is recommended.

Jennings urged people that packages or posts from China are perfectly safe and cannot be infected as the virus cannot survive on objects. Antibiotics are used for bacterial infections not viral infections, so it is best to not use it as an attempt to combat the coronavirus. She said that there are no positive results for the coronavirus in South Africa.

“Remain calm and be aware that the virus could enter the country. Be aware of your designated hospitals should you contract the virus and practice good personal hygiene,” said Jennings.

VOC

