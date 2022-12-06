National Assembly postpones vote on Phala Phala report

Share this article

Parliament has postponed the debate on the Section 89 Independent Panel report on Phala Phala that was due to take place on Tuesday.

The debate will now take place next week Tuesday.

“The National Assembly Programming Committee (NAPC) has, during its urgent meeting convened on Monday evening, resolved to defer the consideration of the Section 89 Panel report to Tuesday 13 December 2022,” read the statement from Parliament.

The reason for the postponement is to allow all MPs to be physically present during the debate.

Earlier on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) request for a secret ballot.

“The 13 December meeting will be fully physical, with no provision for virtual participation. The NA secretariat was tasked to secure a suitable venue that will accommodate all members. The meeting further resolved that the voting method on the report will be by means of an open ballot and a roll call,” she says.

The National Assembly will vote on whether to accept or reject the report.

If MPs vote to accept the Parliament’s Section 89 Panel report, it will mean that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be up for impeachment.

ANC to vote against adoption of Section 89 report

Meanwhile, the special African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has resolved to vote against the adoption of the Section 89 report when it comes before Parliament on Tuesday.

The one-day meeting was called to discuss the report of the expert panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

The report found that President Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office.

Ramaphosa attended the marathon meeting but was asked to recuse himself while NEC members discussed the matter.

Speaking at the end of the meeting earlier in the evening, ANC Treasurer General and Acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile says all party MPs have been instructed to vote against the report.

Source: SABC News