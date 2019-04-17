National Freedom Party: an holistic approach is needed to deal with challenges at a grass-roots level

The National Freedom Party (NFP) hosted a media briefing at the Fountains Hotel in Cape Town on Wednesday to highlight their manifesto. Apart from addressing service delivery as many parties claim they will; the NFP has also made resolutions regarding a holistic approach to tackle education, unemployment, corruption and housing. It has also called for to reinstate the death penalty and implement tighter boarder security.

Background

The NFP was launched by Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi in 2011, after several members of the Inkatha Freedom Party quit and joined their previous leader. The party was disqualified from participating in the 2016 municipal election as it had not paid its election fee to the Independent Electoral Commission. It gained recognition for its leadership in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

Current premier candidate Ahmed Manzoor Sheik Emam is among the party’s founders. Speaking at the press briefing, Emam noted that one of the party’s main objectives is achieve political and economic freedom through transparent and accountable democratic processes.

Sheik Emam highlighted the party’s stance on several prominent issues that the country is facing, having said that the decision made on May 8th, will either address the challenges ‘or continue on the path to self-destruction.’

The first item on the agenda was corruption within political parties, as well as State Owned Enterprises (SOE’s).

“The NFP has been consistent in its call for fighting corruption. Among the measures considered is the complete separation from Public representatives, their influence, interference and involvement in political parties. SOE’s must be run independently.”

The NFP particularly pointed out the EFF, noting that it has written to the Speaker of Parliament and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, calling on a forensic audit into the EFF’s audited statement.

“The NFP has been very vocal on the issue of corruption and has mon many occasions addressed the issue and called for MP’s MPL’s etc., to lead by example. We highlighted weaknesses in administration of Caucus funds, and we are not surprised at the allegations of mismanagement of caucus funds at the EFF”

Among the NFP’s resolutions is to address problems through a holistic approach that encompasses solutions to the nations challenges simultaneously. He went on to explain that the increase in public protest is also expected, given that the current leadership has failed to provide basic services.

“The NFP will be tabling a motion in Parliament amending legislation to ensure that all councilors and other public representatives do not engage in any secondary employment during their term of office. If you have another job you cannot be tending to the needs of the people. Those not performing their functions and duties must be removed.

Emam said the following relating to the Western Capes gangsterism problem, which has claimed several dozens of lives this year alone and impacted the socio-economic balance in poorer communities. The party further called on the basic education curriculum to altered to cater to the forth industrial revolution in that learners should be better equipped to complete their education and enter the labour market

“We have been approached by gang leaders who want to take membership in the NFP. Every gangster is (related to some). We need a holistic approach, where are we going wrong at a grass roots level. Take the kids that are becoming gangsters and drug peddlers- they are just being used because they are vulnerable and have no other options. They finish school, they sit outside with no recreation, no food, no job, no income, no parents or they come from broken families -so they have a serious problem. Unless you change the entire socio-economic conditions, we cannot address the problem.”

One of the contributing factors, Emam explained, was the access to drugs and weaponry. The party believes that strengthen boarder control will restrict the rate of illegal trade in the country.

“We are saying, let’s tighten border control- if we can do that, we can go a long way in addressing a part of the issue of gangsterism, drug dealing and unlicensed firearms. Even those (school going children that aspire to become gangsters)- it’s because of their environment and upbringing. We need to give them added protection, love and deal with dysfunctional families, substance abuse and the high unemployment rate.”

He noted that the entire justice system requires attention that exceeds putting criminals away. Emam said providing support services to those who leave prison is essential to making sure they don’t go back to a life or crime. One of the ways of deterring criminals even reaching prison, is to re-implement the death penalty for serious crimes such as rape and murder

“South Africa has its own dynamics. Like the Shariah law in some neighboring countries, it’s not that it is a pleasure to cut off someone’s fingers or take their lives. Its basically a deterrent to discourage people (from committing crime). We have challenges within the justice system, in terms of capacity and corruption- it is a serious problem. But for now, what we need is a referendum on the death penalty and rectifying the rehabilitation process.”

In light of the recent Crime Statistics showing an increase in violent crimes, the party has also called for a gun-free South Africa.

“We believe a gun free South Africa and progressively remove it, including the South African Police Service, we might have a better society. But South Africa has become a very violent society and political parties have a role to play. (as members) we see it happening in parliament, so what is the message we are giving out?

Relating to support services, Emam said that there are many Non-Profit Organizations working to combat the growing abuse of women, children and the aged. He explained that too many “are working (silence and getting funding” and by finding common ground to work from the situation can improve.

In addressing land reform, the party believes that it is important to take into consideration the historical injustice seen in the current pattern of land ownership and usage. The NFP has further called for the Khoi and San identities to be recognized land given back to them and have the “dignity of their culture and heritage restored.

Emam went on to emphasize how the division within the country’s leadership has only contributed negatively to solving its problems.

“We really believe we have a lot of work to do but what we need is passion and commitment from public representatives, rather than all political parties wanting power and control in South Africa. Mostly, it’s about having your hands on the resources. We are urging parties to work together. If 90% of the budget is going to everything other than delivering service to the people, how can we create a better society?”

Meanwhile, the party has several members who left other political parties to join the NFP.

Former DA member Jenny Albertus said when she left two months ago it was because, “for the first time”, she heard someone speaking about the people.

“It was the first time I heard someone talking about the people’s questions and challenges when they needed a mouthpiece. Instantly, he had my vote because for years I was taught to lie for votes. And after we win, we say we will work on and sort out (the communities) problems, but (God alone knows) it’s how many years later and nothing is taken of.”

She added that country’s people are now dysfunctional and less educated than before.

“Even our children get handed to foster care where they (the people they are handed to) are not even educated and that’s how it ends up with our children being misused and abused for someone else’s income. I vomited when I saw it. That is why when I saw him (Sheik Emam) and what he faced for my community’s progress; he got my vote. I went straight to the DA and said the NFP is the only solution for our people. He is the only one who was brave enough to tell the DA that our “brown “children get sent to jail for stealing a bread, while (that) whole cabinet is corrupt.”

Former member of the African National Congress member Brennan Marais explained that as a professional, he had struggled to find a party which fit his moral integrity.

“There was a time in my life when I kept asking myself questions about identity and its place within the ANC. And also locating the problems and challenges I find my community having, within the political dynamics- and there was a mismatch, for years. Up to now, we can see our communities are neglected, undeveloped and worse off in some cases than in 94. When I scan the political environment to find a voice that resonates with me, that is relevant for the western cape and the democracy. When I saw the (vibrancy) and fire from Sheik Emam, I knew there was hope for the (province).”

Meanwhile Wilmer Besenz took to the podium in the Economic Freedom Fighter Signature Red sweater, branded with the party’s logo. She had stepped forward and proudly said “as a leader in my community, I have to do this,” before tearing the sweater off, revealing her NFP sweater below.

“As a former member of the EFF, we had to lie and deceive to convince people to vote. But even when I went to the PR councilor could not serve the people. When I went to him personally, he couldn’t even assist me.”

Former member of the African Christian Democratic Party, Pastor Zulpha Morris explained that “as a woman of God” she saw a man with passion for the people.

“This isn’t any ordinary politician, member of parliament. The parliamentarians are ignoring him, I want to ask what are they afraid of? You don’t see politicians; they use people to do their work. You don’t see them engage with the disadvantaged. But if the leaders’ heart is right and is truly for the people and you can see it then you know you’re at the right pace. I’ve never seen or experienced the respect at another party that I’ve seen here. I felt the love immediately. When I thought I was done with politics, I joined the NFP. This is the right choice for a better future.”

Share this article











Comments

comments