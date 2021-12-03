Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
National Heritage Status granted to ‘Circle of Tombs’ Cape Kramats

In a historic moment for South African muslims, the famous Cape “Circle of Tombs” will be receiving National Heritage Status today.
The Cape Mazaar Society (CMS) and Vidamemoria Heritage Consultants will be holding an event to mark the declaration in Vredehoek this morning. The first 10 of nearly 30 popular kramats will be honored for its vital contribution to Islam in the country.
These are as follows:
· Sheikh Yusuf Kramat, Faure
· Sayed Mahmud, Summit Road Constantia
· Sheikh Abdul Mutalib, Constantia Forest
· Sheikh Abdurahman Matebe Shah, Constantia
· Tuan Dea Koasa, Simonstown
· Tuan Ismail Dea Malela, Simonstown
· Sheikh M Hassen Ghaibie Shah, Signal Hill
· Tuan Kaape-ti-low, Signal Hill
· Sayed Moegsien bin Alawieal Aidarus, Mowbray Sheikh A ibn Muhammad AlIraqi, Mowbray
·Sheikh Noorul Mubeen, Oudekraal
For more information, visit http://capemazaarsociety.com/
