National Press Club concerned about Independent Newspapers layoffs

Share this article

The National Press Club says it’s concerned about the 128 retrenched employees of Independent Newspapers who have not received their severance packages but instead were given R2000 food vouchers.

The retrenchments were part of the company’s strategy to cut the wage bill.

The club’s chairperson, Frans Sello Waga Machate, says Independent Newspapers should respect the rights of retrenched staff members and make sure that their dignity is not compromised.

“We call on employers to work closely with the National Press Club as they post future vacancies to enable the re-entry of the retrenched colleagues into the system. The NPC would like to also encourage affected individuals to continue working closely with all industry formations for any future employment possibilities and enlist the support of institutions like LifeLine and other similar organisations to support them in this hour of need and uncertainty.”

Source: SABC News