National, provincial gov commits to collectively tackle WC crime at MJC interfaith dialogue

VOC

National and provincial authorities have echoed the need for inter-departmental collaboration, alongside religious and civil bodies, to tackle crime in the Western Cape. It was among the commitments made at an interfaith dialogue hosted by the MJC SA on Thursday morning. The religious body called on authorities to urgently address the rise in violent crime plaguing the province.

Police minister Bheki Cele, Police Commissioner General Sehlahle Masemola, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and the City’s Safety and Security Directorate’s JP Smith were among those in attendance. Delegates also included officials from Operational Co-Ordinations, Law Enforcement, Traffic Services, Metro Police as well as religious and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the meeting at the MJC’s head office in Athlone, MJC First Deputy President moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie said that the body decided to voice the community’s concerns to the highest authorities.

“Our image as a South African society is tarnished due to the violence we witness daily. The masses are ready to stand-up and take charge of their wellbeing if it cannot be done by the authorities,” said Ml Khaliq-Allie.

MJC Second Deputy President, Shaykh Riyaad Fataar, reiterated that residents are tired of living in fear.

“It is a sad time for our dear province. Our community members live in worry, they wake up every morning and fear for their lives. The statistics show that crime is continuing an upward trajectory. We have staved off violent action, protests, and marches but please realize they are g@tvol,” expressed Sh. Fataar.

While Cele said- compared to other provinces- the Western Cape recorded the lowest murder percentage increase of 0.2-percent between April and June 2022; Fataar pointed out that this indicates that 994 more people were murdered and over 1 100 women raped.

“Point 2 percent means our community has been in more hurt. That their fear has escalated. That the sadness had prevailed more, that there are families that are crying. Our community is scared (and) worried. We ask; where (are) the programmes for prevention of crimes?” questioned Fataar.

Fataar also pointed to the silence of political parties, in light of the “noise made” during election season, adding that empowerment programmes should target youth and community policing forums most in need.

“The criminals do not fear you. They don’t even fear the repercussions, they show us they don’t fear anyone. That is why we say- crack the whip. Accountability is lacking and we need to see that,” he said. “This is a united appeal from the community of the Western cape, and by extension, South Africa. because what happens in the rest of our provinces, can affect us also. Please let us live in safety and security. And make sure that we are protected,” concluded Fataar.

Resident imam at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville, Rylands Shaykh Abdurghmaan Alexander said the death of every person that has died of a gangster should not be in vain. During his speech, Sh. Alexander called on all ‘God loving’ citizens to come forth and united against delinquency.

“How many women need to be widowed, children orphaned, and businessman kidnapped and murdered until something is done to stop these atrocities,” questioned Sh. Alexander. “If we remove the Almighty from the equation that’s when we fall victim to the crime and grime that plagues the community. We need to take a stand against the rising tide against crime that is ruining our beloved country of South Africa,” explained Sh. Alexander.

Kidnapping

Muhammad Raziq Rajah- the son of Cape Town kidnapping victim, Ismail Rajah- also addressed the representatives, echoing calls for convictions to take priority over arrests.

The 69-year-old was held captive at a house in Khayelitsha for 111 days, after being snatched from outside his business premises in Parow on 9 March 2022. Following a rescue operation in June, police arrested two Mozambicans and two South African suspects between the ages of 30 and 38.

Raziq commended local and national SAPS for ‘achieving the goal’ of a safe return and subsequent arrests. Despite this however, the disappointed son spoke to how his Rajah was barred by the courts from putting pictures in the media, citing the potential victimization of ‘an alleged accused’.

“You have this amazing work done. After you photo id your perpetrators that held you captive, somebody [a suspect] says ‘I was doing gardening at 11am at night’. Do we have a broken system? Yes. Can the system be fixed? SAPS proved it. The NPA [and] the judiciary should prove it as well. If we create a platform for criminals to prosper, we should complain about the ever-increasing crime stats,” elaborated Raaziq.

When asked about the families of kidnapping victims’ willingness to co-operate with police, Cele explained that these crimes traumatize the both the family unit and the communities. In light of criticism that SAPS does not follow up with relatives, Cele said that police’s hands are tied if family members aren’t forthcoming. Recalling both the ‘failures and successes of the service’, Raziq emphasized the need for accountability:

“SAPS has got the resource. It might be misplaced in some units, but they have got the resource. That’s something South Africa needs to know. Let’s stop soft-soaping this, do not dispel the nightmare of crimes with feeble debates and excuses- its got nothing to do with social media. None of the people that have been kidnapped are socialites, most of them don’t even have a social media page,” he continued.

According to Raaziq, it’s not about resources but political will. He urged leadership to put politics aside and work toward solutions collectively:

“Seeing SAPS and the City in one room is already a win. As a South African citizen; my mind can’t comprehend different political parties when somebody is approaching me with a gun. We need the political leadership in South Africa to stop the political artery and sit around a [damn] table- and do what they are supposed to do because we have elected them to protect [and] lead us.”

National “resources”

Police minister Bheki Cele meanwhile said that without tackling the country’s high unemployment rate, crime figures will continue to be a problem. The issue of kidnappings, he said, was not a ‘local problem’ as much as it is a national and international one.

According to Cele, SAPS current resource numbers fit a 2012 model and not 2022. He said of the 500 k applicants who applied during their latest recruitment drive, only 10k were appointed, resulting in a police force of 195k members.

Alluding to the vast inequality that exists in the country, and particularly in Cape Town, Cele said he noticed an excess presence of metro and other City vehicles in the CBD, but none in Khayelitsha. He motivated for the integration of City resources and SAPS.

On the age-old question of corruption, Cele admitted that it is among the contributing factors but that partnerships are important . NPO’s and Crime fighting groups from across the City have long sounded the alarm on compromised cops taking bribes or striking underhanded deals with criminals.

“For the last three months, 21 police members have been arrested for corruption. We have the worst and the worst in this department. policing crime goes far beyond what we call environmental design- there must be streets, light etc. We have to work together to improve the situation where crime can be fought.”

Cele committed to work with the MJC and thanked the body for ‘holding SAPS accountable’.

Local dedication

In response to the helpless pleas by the Muslim clergy, Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis said they are doing all they can to ensure the safety citizens.

“I want everyone to know that we are throwing everything we have at increasing visible policing in our city and in the worse affected crime areas in Cape Town. We have deployed more than 100 officers across our hotspots.” “We know that SAPS at a national level is the only organisation with the investigative and intelligence-gathering capacity and authority to break through these organized crime rings and figure out who is doing this, and arrest them. From the City of Cape Town, we pledge our full support with whatever we can do to help this dedicated task force in its work, so that we can find those responsible and make sure that these cases stop happening,” said Lewis.

Safety and Security Directorate spokesperson JP Smith echoed that the lack of legislative oversight on SAPS hampers the City’s ability to pursue cases, despite having the willingness and skillset needed to secure prosecutions. He said letters have been written to have the Premier Alan Winde and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen, formally request the establishment of a proper local task force. Smith highlighted that the City has been proactive, and is utilizing the ‘significantly less powers’ it has to the best of its ability.

“It is not from our lack of desire to do so but kidnapping is something that is delt with after the fact. The city doesn’t have a role to play in that. We do cooperate when requested to do so. We do not have a meaningful role unfortunately,” said Smith.

The outspoken MMC applauded the ‘impressive and knowledgeable’ Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion unit based in Gauteng. Smith says a multidisciplinary technique is used to respond to these incidents, which draws on the expertise of various departments.

Smith further noted that plans are afoot to have CCTV cameras ‘taken off Eskom and Telkom’, to ensure reliable functionality. He also suggested that a reward for information be put on offer in kidnapping cases, and appealed to the muslim community to contribute in this regard.

Commitments

The MJC expressed sincere thanks to all those in attendance, describing their presence as a display of ‘interest’ in the welfare and security of the people.

Moulana Khaaliq Allie said all government stakeholders are expected to provide a response to the interfaith community within 7 days. See the questions below:

The delegates were also ‘commanded’ to address a meeting of 1000 religious’ leaders at the Castle of GoodHope next Thursday, 22 September 2022.