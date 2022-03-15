National state of disaster extended to April 15

Share this article

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has signed a document extending the national state of disaster to April 15.

The extension was published in the Government Gazette.

It was granted “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) would meet on Monday but was unlikely to scrap the state of disaster as there was disagreement in the government over how to manage Covid-19 without it.

Source: TimesLIVE