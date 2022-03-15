Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

National state of disaster extended to April 15

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has signed a document extending the national state of disaster to April 15.

The extension was published in the Government Gazette.

It was granted “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) would meet on Monday but was unlikely to scrap the state of disaster as there was disagreement in the government over how to manage Covid-19 without it.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.