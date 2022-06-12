NATjoints commends patriotism of citizens amid threats of national shutdown

LOCAL
The National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure or NATJoints has applauded citizens for their cooperation and patriotism in the face of threats of a national shutdown on Friday.
Unnamed posters calling for national protest action against high fuel prices were circulated on social media, demanding that fuel taxes be scrapped. Transport stakeholders distanced themselves from the call, admitting however that the price hikes need to be addressed.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe thanked all law enforcement officials, communities, local businesses, the transport industry and private security for their dedication to prevent and combat any forms of criminality.
“We are pleased to announce that no major incidents, disruptions, attacks on shops or looting has been reported country-wide. The NATjoints is pleased that the country is stable and peoples freedom of movement has not been prohibited. The patriotism displayed by all people in the country ought to be commended and appreciated.”