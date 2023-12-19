Navigating the festive season: A closer look at mental health and public sentiments

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The joyous holiday season, typically marked by celebrations and merriment, has taken on a different tone for many South Africans this year. As reports indicate, a prevailing sense of gloominess has settled in, leading individuals to approach the festive season with caution and frugality.

The National Bipolar Support group leader for SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group), Mogamad Nackerdien, sheds light on the phenomenon commonly referred to as the “holiday blues.” He emphasizes that this term encapsulates a temporary blend of anxiety, stress, sadness, loneliness, and depression, often intensified during the heightened demands of the festive period.

Nackerdien notes that the typical South African works tirelessly for 11 months, juggling numerous responsibilities, from family commitments to professional duties. The relentless pace of life leaves little room for individuals to pause and recuperate. The added pressure of societal expectations during December, such as travel plans and family gatherings, can leave people feeling overwhelmed and unsure of where to turn for support.

“In terms of people not being able to feel comfortable to speak to a spouse, friend, or family member as they are expected to be okay and just enjoy the festive season,” explains Nackerdien. Breaking the stigma surrounding mental health is crucial, and he encourages individuals to open up about their feelings, reassuring them that supportive networks often exist among immediate family members.

Public opinion for this festive season

The public’s sentiments echo the complex emotions surrounding this festive season. While some express optimism, others voice concerns about the economic challenges overshadowing their celebrations. Rising costs, particularly for essential items, have dampened the festive spirit for many. One respondent highlights the financial strain, stating, “I feel like this December is much more expensive compared to previous years, and it is taking a toll on different families.”

Another participant laments the economic disparity, noting, “Everything is going up except for the salaries, so it has been a little bit difficult.” The struggle to make ends meet has led some to prioritize work over traditional holiday festivities, with one resident expressing the need to work extra hours to navigate the financial challenges.

Photo: Pixabay