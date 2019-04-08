‘Nazis would approve!’ Bizarre IDF meme depicting ‘Iranian woman breeding terrorism’ backfires

An IDF tweet that appears to show a silhouette of a woman pregnant with ‘terror’ with a slogan accusing Iran of ‘breeding’ terrorism, has triggered uproar, with some accusing Israel of hitting rock-bottom with Nazi-style rhetoric.

Israel, infamous for its overly simplistic ways of describing the perceived Iranian threat, has done it again – tweeting an outline of a pregnant woman who is about to bear ‘terror’. “Iran breeding in the Middle East” the IDF said next to its schematic meme, unleashing a hailstorm of criticism from Twitter users, who did not appreciate the pun.

Well done you have just proven you are racist by using typical racist language. Iranian women have children -they do not breed. They do not carry child terrorists. There is no such thing. It is disgusting that you perpetuate such hate…which only breeds more hate. — nimesh thaker (@thaker_nimesh) April 7, 2019

Wait that's supposed to be a woman gestating?! So far beyond the pale — Charles/تشرلز (@WeltGeist) April 7, 2019

The online community found it tasteless and even reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric, emphasizing that women do not “breed” but bear children. Others bombarded the IDF and the Israeli government with the usual accusations of racism and of practicing apartheid against Palestinians, urging the country’s defense forces to delete their tweet and to reconsider their approach to public relations.

Horribly racist. You have become what we fled from and fought against in the 1940s. Delete this. In fact delete this account and beg the Palestinians for forgiveness. And the Iranian people. — SusanB 🔥 (@susanbhalpern) April 7, 2019

To the Nazis, one of the unforgivable faults of my extended family in Poland was that they bred. Hitler sure fixed that "problem" Delete your account. pic.twitter.com/QpwZpWwgpy — Berning For the Common Good (@LeniDiamond) April 7, 2019

just some friendly advice, pretending you aren’t a racist organization is going to be much harder if you tweet things like this — Jesse Benn (@JesseBenn) April 7, 2019

We are living in a simulation😭😭 how can a whole country’s défense force tweet something like this — Iris☕️ (@Irisdixonn) April 7, 2019

Cool of you guys to put the genocide on pause for a minute to tweet this hilarious meme! — Austin Grainey (@styrofoambots) April 7, 2019

this shouldn’t be on an official military page. maybe keep memes out of delicate political situations?? this isn’t cool & is just creating more division. — ariana (@alphabet_cityy) April 7, 2019

Israel breeding in the Middle East | |

| |

|

|

|

|

| Apartheid |

| /

| /

| /

| | — Name cannot be left blank (@Ternz) April 7, 2019

It's funny. The more you guys do this, it makes me (and prob others) read books like @stephenkinzer 's All The Shah's Men. Then I start thinking that maybe, just maybe, we Americans have really owe the Iranian people an apology. Shutting crap like this down would be a nice start. — chemborg🐴 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@chemborg) April 7, 2019

Please explain how this tweet helps keep a single Israeli safe. — Marisa Elana James (@MarisaElana) April 7, 2019

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of spreading its tentacles throughout the Middle East, including Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, which Tel Aviv considers a threat to its national security. Israel’s policy towards Iran is supported by the US, which last year withdrew from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal and reintroduced sanctions against Iran, to a chorus of cheers from Israeli lawmakers. Meanwhile, this Monday, Washington is rumored to be officially designating Iran’s elite military unit as a ‘terrorist organization’.

