NCC rebukes claims of violence after court order from COCT

By Aneeqa du Plessis

The City of Cape Town secured a High Court order forcing the National Coloured Congress (NCC) to cancel its planned shutdown of Mitchells Plain businesses and City construction sites. This comes after it shut down a petrol station in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain last week. The NCC had allegedly escalated plans to shut down Mitchells Plain Town Centre today. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the court order also forces the NCC to refrain from violent intimidation and threats to frontline service delivery and businesses.

“Our economy can only grow with the rule of law intact and Cape Town cannot tolerate any threats of shutdown and violence and intimidation of employers and residents trying to make a living. Everyone has the right to peaceful and lawful forms of protest but we must make it clear that disruption, intimidation or threats are unconstitutional,” said Lewis.

However, speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday morning, NCC Founder Fadiel Adams rebuked these claims.

“The whole country can agree that coloured people have been under employed and that we remain marginalized. When we approach businesses, we ask that they comply with the employment equity act. It’s a law that’s been passed in parliament and gazetted and all we are doing is holding businesses to account. The mayor takes us to court over violence and intimidation, show us one broken window,” questioned Adams.

VOC