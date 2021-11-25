NCR urges consumers to refrain from sinking into debt

The National Credit Regulator has called on people to refrain from sinking into debt while taking advantage of Black Friday specials.

Frantic shopping frenzy has already begun across South Africa, with shoppers flocking to stores to buy items at cheaper prices ahead of the festive season.

The NCR’s Senior Communications Officer, Jimmy Golele says, “Consumers can protect themselves from reckless spending during this time by planning what they need to buy during Black Friday and they must also check whether they can afford what they want to buy. If they have made plans, they shouldn’t be victims of impulsive buying. At all times, they must stick to the plans that they made originally.”

Risks

A cyber security expert has reminded consumers of the risks of shopping online ahead of Black Friday.

With most consumers indicating their preference for online shopping in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the potential risk of falling victim to cyber crime remains high.

Source: SABC