Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

NCR urges consumers to refrain from sinking into debt

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The National Credit Regulator has called on people to refrain from sinking into debt while taking advantage of Black Friday specials.

Frantic shopping frenzy has already begun across South Africa, with shoppers flocking to stores to buy items at cheaper prices ahead of the festive season.

The NCR’s Senior Communications Officer, Jimmy Golele says, “Consumers can protect themselves from reckless spending during this time by planning what they need to buy during Black Friday and they must also check whether they can afford what they want to buy. If they have made plans, they shouldn’t be victims of impulsive buying. At all times, they must stick to the plans that they made originally.”

Risks

A cyber security expert has reminded consumers of the risks of shopping online ahead of Black Friday.

With most consumers indicating their preference for online shopping in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the potential risk of falling victim to cyber crime remains high.

Source: SABC 


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.