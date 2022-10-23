Ndwayana family welcomes NPA’s decision to prosecute expelled Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit

Share this article

The family of Stellenbosch University student, Babalo Ndwayana, has welcomed a decision by the NPA to prosecute Theuns du Toit.

Du Toit was expelled from the university earlier this year after a video of him urinating on Ndwayana’s belongings went viral.

Race relations at the historically white institution were once again thrust into the spotlight when this video went viral in May this year. It prompted anti-racism protests on campus and the establishment of an independent probe headed by retired constitutional court justice, Sisi Khampepe.

Du Toit was subsequently expelled in July.

The Central Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of racism and contravening sections of the university’s disciplinary code for students and its Amended Residence rules.

Now, NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says they will pursue the criminal matter.

“We can confirm that the NPA has decided to prosecute the accused in this matter on malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, but he has instructed the investigating officer to finalise his investigation before the matter is placed on the roll.”

Ndwayana’s father, Mkhuseli Kaduka, says the family welcomes the decision by the NPA.

“We welcome the decision by the NPA to prosecute Theuns du Toit. It has been a long and tedious road thus far, and we are hoping that this matter will be wrapped up in the courts of law as soon as possible so that we can get a impression of normalcy back into our lives,” says Kaduka.

Source: SABC News