Nearly 140 COVID-19 cases confirmed in correctional facilities

Share this article

















Nearly 140 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in correctional facilities in four provinces of the country. This is according to Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola. He briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services as well as the Select committee on Security and Justice on a virtual platform on what arrangements the department has put in place to deal with COVID-19 in prisons.

The biggest concentration of COVID-19 cases in prisons is at East London in the Eastern Cape. It is understood that the spread was caused by an official that attended a funeral.

Justice and Correctional Services minister, Ronald Lamola, says nearly 140 cases have been confirmed.

”As of 28 April 2019, we have a total of 138 cases across four provinces in correctional services which include head office. The East London facility was first which has now 35 officials and 56 inmates who have tested positive,” explains Lamola.

The committee has also heard that corruption, with regard to COVID-19 related matters, is being investigated. This is according to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi.

”There have been reports of COVID-19 related corruption where people get involved in illegal activities in various relief interventions. Give law enforcement a chance to show that we can immediately respond to corruption swiftly. Not dealing with it years later like the state capture but will deal with it efficiently,” adds the Batoyi.

The Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Phathekile Holomisa, has confirmed that the department is addressing corruption related to COVID-19 interventions in the department.

”Yes indeed [we] aware of reports of corruption involving senior officials of the department … [we are] looking into it, designing ways of addressing it,” explains Holomisa.

More prisoners testing for COVID-19

Meanwhile, over 1 000 prisoners have been screened and tested for COVID-19 at the Bethal Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga. Tests were also conducted at the Mkhondo and Volksrust Correctional Centres.

The inmates have welcomed the programme saying it shows that government is committed to fighting the spread of the virus.

Health officials are conducting tests and screening for the coronavirus in different correctional facilities in the Mpumalanga province.

Hundreds of inmates are participating in the programme.

Source: SABCNews

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments