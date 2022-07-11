Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Nearly 1M Muslims complete Hajj pilgrimage

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Around 1 million Muslims in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia completed the Hajj and became pilgrims on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Spending the day in prayers on the plains of Arafah and then arriving at Muzdalifah, Muslims took part in the symbolic “stoning of the devil” at Jamrat al-Aqaba.

Muslims performed Tawaf al-Ziyarah – the ritual of walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa.

They completed the Hajj pilgrimage after shaving the head and removing the white ihram garment.

Saudi authorities, which did not accept pilgrims from abroad in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that nearly 1 million Muslims under the age of 65 would be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj.

The Hajj, the pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site Kaaba in Mecca, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their life if they have the means to do so.

Source Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.