Nearly 40 people died on Western Cape roads over Easter Weekend: Mitchell

The Western Cape government says nearly 40 people died on the roads over the Easter Weekend.

Eight drivers, 19 passengers and ten pedestrians lost their lives between the 14th and the 18th of this month.

In one incident on the N1 near Beaufort West, at least 11 people were killed, and in Hermanus three people were killed when an ambulance collided with a bakkie.

Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchell says his department is working hard to make roads safer. Mitchell has called on the public to abide by the rules of the road to improve road safety.

Source: SABC News