Nearly 700 motorists arrested over Easter weekend

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has commended travellers for being generally well behaved during the Easter weekend. But it says it’s concerned that close to 700 people have been arrested across the country for several offences.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase on South African roads today, as people make their way back home following the long Easter weekend.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane, “The conduct of many motorists on the roads has been commendable, the majority of them have behaved very well.

But of course, there are those who have not been behaving well but we know tomorrow a large majority of people will be driving back and we are advising to really restrain themselves and resist the temptation to break the rules of the roads, because there are many people who’ve already been arrested. There’s about 699 people already arrested for drunken driving, speeding, producing false documentation, among other offences.”

The N3 Toll Concession says high traffic volumes are expected today as travellers who visited KwaZulu-Natal head back home after the Easter Weekend.

The Operations Manager for the N3 Toll Concession, Thania Dhoogra, says high traffic volumes are expected on the N3 towards Gauteng starting from midday.

“With high volumes on the route expected throughout the entire day beginning at 6 am and continuing until 21h00 in the evening. Peak traffic travelling north bound towards Gauteng is expected to exceed 1500 vehicles per hour between 12h00 and 6pm. Please ensure to maintain increase vigilance while travelling.”

Source: SABC News