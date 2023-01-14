NEASA calls for corruption, fraud to be rooted out at Eskom

Share this article

The National Employers Association of South Africa (NEASA)’s CEO, Gerhard Papenfus says the Eskom crisis has a far-reaching impact and could only be addressed if drastic measures to root out corruption and fraud are introduced in South Africa.

Eskom has welcomed the 18.65% electricity hike and said it appreciates the tough decision made by Nersa. The power utility says it recognises the pressures this determination will place on consumers.

Eskom will implement the tariff increases from the 1st of April. Papentus says consumers need to demand good leadership and an end to this crisis.

“This is the concern we have expressed that this is an 18.65% increase but will it go for the right course or the corruption and fraud continued. We know today we are talking about the increase a week ago we spoke about the mafia controlling Eskom. Eskom’s problem is a political and leadership problem because it can be solved. We are not angry enough we need to let them understand that we are not happy this is happening. Protesting in a way we can because this needs protests it’s not good enough.”

Source: SABC News