Need to protect people cited as Discovery plans mandatory vaccination policy for workforce

LOCAL

A need to safeguard its workforce is behind Discovery’s intention to implement a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for its employees, says CEO Adrian Gore.

The policy will become effective from January 1, 2022.

“Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy effective 1 January 2022, given the clear moral and social obligation as informed by our core purpose to make people healthier and to enhance and protect all employees’ lives; and by our values, particularly, acting as a force for social good; and supported by a legal obligation to protect and safeguard our people from all potential risks.”

Gore said the mandatory vaccination policy “recognises employees’ right to object to the vaccination and has built in a process to manage this including, where necessary and possible, exemptions and reasonable accommodation of employees taking into account the operational and business requirements of the company.

“This process will consider the employee’s health, religious and other legal rights and seek to balance these with the rights of all employees across the group.

“We will do our very best to accommodate each employee as we recognise that each case is different.

“We will not follow a blanket approach but will instead use a fair and equitable process that balances the employees’ rights, the safety of our workplaces and operational requirements,” he said.

Source: TimesLIVE

