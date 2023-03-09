Nehawu: on Public Workers Strike

Share this article

Provincial General Secretary of Nehawu, Baxolise Mali spoke to VOC breakfast on Thursday morning about the Health Workers National Strike. Many parts of the public sector like hospitals, Home Affairs, Labour department and SASSA are reportedly affected by the strike.

“In 2022/2023 financial year the Trade Unions for public servants, engaged in negotiations with their employers. The Unions submitted demands of a 10% salary increase, housing allowance of R2 500, and permanent absorption of community health workers. The employer then said we should just focus on the salary increase,” said Baxolise Mali, Nehawu’s Provincial General Secretary.

Mali further stated the employers unilaterally decided to go to National Government and table a 3% salary increase, which the employers deemed sufficient for the workers.

“In 2020 and 2021 public servants were not given a salary increase but were instead given a cash gratuity in 2021. Therefore, we decided to prepare workers to protest, with the viewpoint of getting the employer back to the negotiation table,” said Mali.

Employers now want to discuss the new financial year, but according to Mali, the unions first want to resolve the 2022/23 financial year salary discussions. Mali stated that no union has agreed to the 3% increase and they have noted the employers arrogance, therefore it was decided to protest this year.

According to Mali, employers now want to convert the R1 000 compensation given to workers for 2021 and 2022, into a percentage towards their salary increase.

“The implication of this is that the employer will not add any new money, and this R1 000 will now be taxed. The workers who have become accustomed to getting the R1 000 in full, will now be getting less, therefore it cannot be considered an increase but actually a decrease in salary,” commented Mali.

Strike action in the Western Cape has reportedly not been violent, according to Mali.

VOC News