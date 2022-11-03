NEHAWU sticking to their guns as wage negotiations crumble

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Four more public service unions including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), have been issued with strike certificates. This follows failed wage talks at the public service coordinating bargaining council. Unions are against the government’s decision to unilaterally implement a 3% wage increase. The Public Servants Association filed a notice to strike on the 24th of last month and can legally go on strike any time from today. Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana has already budgeted the 3% increase, which will cost the government about R690 billion to implement.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday, Nehawu’s Western Cape Provincial Secretary, Baxolise Mali said the public servants have no choice but to down tools as they remain at loggerheads with the state.

“We submitted our demands to the government at the end of March where the issues of salary adjustments were raised of 10% increase across the board among many others, but we’ve been unsuccessful in reaching a suitable agreement with the employer,” explained Mali.

He further reiterated that public servants have been forced to continue with plans to strike as they have been made to feel disposable.

“We can use all tactics available to us within the confinement of the law to ensure the employer is ready to negotiate on our terms,” added Mali.

According to Mali, workers now must be balloted to distinguish whether are not they are keen on striking. However, given that the matriculants of 2022 are writing their final exams, he has stipulated that examination centers will not be a target of picketing.

“We are not bewitched but we are exploited, and we will see this fight through,” ended Mali.

VOC