Nehawu threatens to shutdown Sassa

South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) acting CEO Abram Mahlangu says they are shocked that Nehawu has resolved to take to the streets, because they have not yet received feedback from the task team that was set up.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has threatened to bring all Sassa offices to a complete shutdown.

The union says it’s not against the transfer of social grant payments from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the South African Post Office (Sapo), but is concerned about some technical issues that include the biometric enrollment of beneficiaries, which they says is not part of the job description of workers.

Mahlangu said, “We met with Nehawu and they were bringing issues they had with the biometric system and other issues. We agreed that we will set up a task team that will look at the technical issues that they raised.”

[Source: SABC News]