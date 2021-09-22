Nersa approves Generation licenses

Share this article

















Energy regulator Nersa has approved generation licenses for powership provider Karpowership SA.

The three licences are at Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay ports. In addition to this, four other energy producers will be approved.

During a special meeting this afternoon, Nersa said the efforts are aimed at fast-tracking new energy production. Meanwhile, Karpowership SA still needs to obtain a number of other authorisations before it can moor its ships at the three ports and connect to the grid.

Photo: Sourced See Less