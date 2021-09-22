Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Nersa approves Generation licenses

Local, News
Energy regulator Nersa has approved generation licenses for powership provider Karpowership SA.

The three licences are at Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay ports. In addition to this, four other energy producers will be approved.

During a special meeting this afternoon, Nersa said the efforts are aimed at fast-tracking new energy production. Meanwhile, Karpowership SA still needs to obtain a number of other authorisations before it can moor its ships at the three ports and connect to the grid.

