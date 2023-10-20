Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Nervous food delivery biker’s ‘dagga delivery’ goes awry in Cape Town

Signs of extreme nervousness during a traffic stop gave the game away for a food delivery motorcyclist whose orders turned out to be “bankies” of dagga and pre-rolled joints in Cape Town.

The city’s law enforcement auxiliary officers on patrol duties in Table View encountered a food delivery motorbike with a non-functioning taillight on Tuesday, said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

“The officers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and engaged in a conversation with the operator of the bike. They issued a fine for the traffic violation,” he said.

However, they noticed the motorcyclist “exhibited signs of extreme nervousness”.

“Given the circumstances, the officers requested the operator’s consent to conduct a search of the delivery bike, which was granted. Within the delivery bag a different category of consumable items was discovered. The search revealed t 42 small packages, commonly referred to as ‘bankies’, containing dagga, four pre-rolled dagga joints and cash.”

The suspect was taken into custody, transported to Table View police station and charged with dealing in drugs.

Source: TimesLIVE


