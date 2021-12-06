Netball community mourns loss of three players, official following tragic EC bus crash

The Netball community is mourning the death of three players and their companion, who tragically died in a bus crash in the Eastern Cape on yesterday morning.

Three of the deceased were players from the OR Tambo district and the fourth, an official. At least 25 others were also injured.

Netball South Africa extended its condolences, explaining that they were en route to Cape Town to partake in the South African Netball Championships. A dedicated tribute will open the tournament.

The Eastern Cape Sports MEC has requested a full report on the crash.

VOC