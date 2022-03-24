Calls for government to compensate ex-miners in SADeC region affected by TB, silicosis

LOCAL
Deputy Minister of Health Doctor Sibongiseni Dhlomo has called on government to accelerate the programme of identifying and compensating ex-miners in South Africa and SADeC region who were affected by illnesses such as Tuberculosis and Silicosis while working at the mines.
Dhlomo attended the SABC Northern Cape region’s 85th anniversary celebrations in Kimberley.
“All countries in the SADeC have contributed with lives of their citizens and therefore, we are in the programme to go out in our country into those SADeC countries to compensate those people who contracted TB and were not compensated. Some of them are late. The compensation is going to go to their families, but at least something has to be done. That programme must be accelerated because, as we speak, the person who is supposed to be compensated is dead. We need to give them support.”
Meanwhile, speaking at the anniversary celebrations the SABC Chief Operation Officer, Ian Plaatjies says despite SABC‘s administrative and financial challenges as well as stiff competition from emerging broadcasters in recent years, it has remained the main source of information, education and entertainment to millions.
“We are coming from a difficult past, but we can’t use it as an excuse. So, we want to succeed despite of our circumstances not because of it. We are reinventing ourselves. We are recreating ourselves for the SABC of the future. As you know, it’s going to be in digital space.”