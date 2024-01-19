New Age SA Travel head Shahied Davids will be back in court on the 26 January for a bail application date

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

New Age SA Travel head Shahied Davids is scheduled to appear in court on the 26 January for a bail application date.

Davids was arrested on a charge of theft under false pretenses on Sunday, January 14, at the Cape Town International Airport. This comes after he was attacked by prospective mutamireen whom he allegedly conned of their Umrah funds.

Davids made his first court appearance on Wednesday when two counts of fraud were cited. It is believed he allegedly pretended to own a travel agency to provide a service for holiday packages. He then made arrangements for trips to Qatar, resulting in complainants paying him R33,900 each for accommodation.

The state is opposing Davids’ release, citing concerns about the risk of evidence destruction and the potential of “witness intimidation” to influence them to withdraw the case by promising to refund payments.

Speaking to VOC News, Davids’ attorney, Nazeer Parker, confirmed that the aforementioned date is not set in stone.

“The court has indicated that there are other matters on the roll, so if they can get him in, they will. But that is the risk we are prepared to take to get a bail hearing as soon as possible.” “The bail application may only run for one day, and there is a possibility that the application may be set down for more than one day. We will discover once the investigating officer has given his reasons and evidence as to why his opposing bail. We would then put our application forward and see if it will take a day or two,” clarified Parker.

Should Davids get bail, Parker added, they would have to navigate the allegations during the course and scope of the trial.

“Once this is done, we will receive the state’s docket, then all the information relating to the charges, we will consult with Mr. Davids, and we will give instruction on the merits of the matter more extensively and prepare for trial,” detailed Parker.

According to Parker, if he is released on bail, then the court will impose conditions where the court deems it necessary.

“Mr. Davids has already indicated to me that he is prepared to adhere to any bail conditions that the court may set,” confirmed Parker.

One woman, who did not wish to disclose her identity, told VOC News that Davids defrauded her out of R70,000. Meanwhile, another woman, Shaamila Khan Javed, who has been traveling with Davids since 2016, said that she has absolutely no complaints about Davids as all her travel experiences went smoothly.

*This is still a developing story.

Photo: Supplied