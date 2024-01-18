New Age Travel and Tours SA head Shahied Davids appears in the Wynberg Magistrates Court

Share this article

By Kouthsr Sambo

New Age Travel and Tours SA head Shahied Davids is currently in police custody and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday. This follows reports that he left over 30 prospective mutamireen stranded at Cape Town International Airport in December last year.

The crisis

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday, the chairperson of the South African Muslim Travel Operators Association (SAMTOA), Sedick Steenkamp, said that they serve as a voluntary organisation to ensure that members within the Hajj and Umrah industry perform ethically.

“SAMTOA had made representations to the government that we need a review of the Hajj and Umrah industry in the country. The government then appointed former South African ambassador Mr.Ebrahim Rasool and his committee to do some investigations, mainly in the Hajj, though it covered some of the Umrah matters,” explained Steenkamp.

One of the matters we conveyed to Mr.Rasool and his committee, added Steenkamp, is that we need a space where conflict resolution can take place, and an ombudsman needs to be in place so we can refer the necessary issues.

“For the industry to be successful, you need good, fair regulation, you need strong suppliers, and an informed consumer. Unfortunately, there is a lack of ethical behaviour.” “Umrah is very regulated in Saudi Arabia but unregulated in this country. With an Umrah visa, you still have some protection in the Kingdom, but that protection is not going to last you here. But if you have a visa issue in this country, justice must be done in South Africa and not in Saudi Arabia. With a tourist visa, it is a free for all,” reiterated Steenkamp.

If an operator is a member of an association like SAMTOA for example, and they run into trouble, at least you have your colleagues to consult to find a resolution.

To my understanding, people went to the airport without any documentation or a ticket, which is already a red flag. Our people must be vigilant when it comes to giving their money and ensuring the right documentation is in place.

“Between operator, mutamireen, and Hujaaj, there must be a contract in place and an itinerary, so you know what to expect over the next two weeks while on travel,” stressed Steenkamp.

The resolution

“If you are affiliated to an organisation that has a constitution and a code of conduct, then at least we can keep our members accountable for the way they deal with the mutamireen and Hujaaj out there,” said Steenkamp.

According to Steenkamp, proper education is vital for those who want to be involved in this industry.

“It is not a matter of only understanding the principles of Hajj and Umrah, there is a lot more to it. There’s the issue of understanding travel and finance, exchange, and with the dollar rate going as it is, it can trip you when you selling your packages,” asserted Steenkamp.

Hajjj and Umrah classes are not enough if you want to run a group, said Steenkamp, you need to upskill yourself.

“You need group leadership, management of people, and this is where SAMTOA will make a concerted effort to educate and upskill people who want to do this work, and hopefully, this gives future mutamireen that they are dealing with credible people,” assured Steenkamp.

The flip side

A woman and her mother, who did not wish to disclose her identity, told VOC News that Davids defrauded her out of R70 000. She had intended for her mother to celebrate her 70th birthday in Mecca.

The woman further shared images and footage of her previous traveling experience with Davids, dating back a few years, in which she described the accommodation as rather “disgusting.”

Meanwhile, another woman, Shaamila Khan Javed, who has been traveling with Davids since 2016, said that she has absolutely no complaints about Davids as all her travel experiences went smoothly.

Court charges

Furthermore, the accused, Davids, has been charged with two counts of fraud as it has been revealed that he pretended to own a travel agency to provide service holiday packages. He then made arrangements for trips to Qatar, resulting in complainants paying him R33 000 and R900 each for accommodation.

The state is opposing Davids’ release, citing concerns about the risk of evidence destruction and the potential of “witness intimidation” to influence them to withdraw the case by promising to refund payments.

Davids will remain in custody for now, with his attorney planning to apply for a bail application. The scheduled date to arrange for a bail date will take place on Friday, 19 January 2024.

It is believed that there are an additional 30 separate complainants that the investigative officer will charge Davids with. Davids will remain in police custody and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday for the arranged date for bail application.

