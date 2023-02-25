New chair and commissioners for gender equality commission appointed

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new chairperson and commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

The CGE aims to promote respect for and the attainment and development of gender equality in South Africa.

The appointees are advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, who will chair the commission full-time from March 1 to February 2028, while advocate Thando Gumede has been appointed a full-time commissioner from March 1 to December 2027.

Bongani Glenton Ngomane, Leelambal (Prabashni) Subrayan Naidoo and Leonashia Leigh- Anne van der Merwe have been appointed part-time commissioners from March until February 2028, said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Source: TimesLIVE