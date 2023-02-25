Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

New chair and commissioners for gender equality commission appointed

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new chairperson and commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

The CGE aims to promote respect for and the attainment and development of gender equality in South Africa.

The appointees are advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, who will chair the commission full-time from March 1 to February 2028, while advocate Thando Gumede has been appointed a full-time commissioner from March 1 to December 2027.

Bongani Glenton Ngomane, Leelambal (Prabashni) Subrayan Naidoo and Leonashia Leigh- Anne van der Merwe have been appointed part-time commissioners from March until February 2028, said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.