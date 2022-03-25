Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘New dates for social grants are not for the R350 grant’ — Sassa clears up confusion

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has clarified that the new payment dates for social grants do not include the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The agency announced from next month social grants will be paid from the second day of the month. Social grants are usually paid during the first week of every month, starting with the grant for elderly people, the disability grant the next day and then the child grant.

If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will be made on the next working day.

After several questions about what this means for R350 grant payments, Sassa said: “These changes are for the normal social grants, not the special Covid-19 SRD grant”.

The R350 grant is paid over the course of the month and payment collection dates are determined by the last digits of your ID number at the post office, or received in a message saying the grant is ready for collection at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, selected OK Foods supermarkets, Pick n Pay or Boxer stores.

If collecting at a supermarket, you must wait until you get an SMS confirming what day you can collect it and where.

You will have to take your ID and provide your cellphone number. It must be the same cellphone number which you used to register for the grant. A one-time pin (OTP) will be sent to this number to prevent fraud.

You can collect your payments at post offices by using the ID number system which shows payment dates according to the last three digits of your ID number.

Here’s when you can collect your money this month:

  • March 24: 080 and 085;
  • March 25: 081 and 086;
  • March 28: 082 and 087;
  • March 29: 083 and 088;
  • March 30: 084 and 089; and
  • March 31: 080 and 085.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.