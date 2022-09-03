New driving licences on the cards in SA to be piloted from 2023: Mbalula

Mbalula says the new card will contain more security features and will comply with the international driving licence standards.

Transport Minister on accelerated interventions to deal with licence backlogs

The current driver’s license card was introduced in 1998 and Mbalula says the technology is outdated. He says the move follows approval by cabinet.

“The new card will be piloted from 1 November, 2023 until 31 march 2024. The current card and equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on the first of April 2024. However there will be a five year period of transition,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula and the management of the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Driving License Card Account gave an update on driving licensing interventions progress. Earlier in 2022, the Department of Transport accelerated interventions to deal with licence backlogs in South Africa.

AA says online petition to scrap e-tolls is gaining momentum

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association (AA) says its online petition calling for the termination of e-tolls is gaining momentum.

The association is lobbying for government to announce a decision on the controversial project during Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in October.

The association is also asking government to reimburse those who have been paying e-tolls since its implementation.

“We’re hoping that government makes a call in the Finance Ministers Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, and that call in our view is to scrap e-tolls entirely, to refund those people who have been paying and to cancel all debt. We believe there is money available through other sources for government to maintain roads,” says AA’s Spokesperson, Layton Beard.

Source: SABC news