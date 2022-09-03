Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

New driving licences on the cards in SA to be piloted from 2023: Mbalula

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula says Cabinet has approved the replacement of the current driving licence card with a new card featuring secure design features and will comply with the international driving licence standard.
South Africans will soon have to replace their licences cards with newly designed ones. This has been announced by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mbalula says the new card will contain more security features and will comply with the international driving licence standards.

Transport Minister on accelerated interventions to deal with licence backlogs

The current driver’s license card was introduced in 1998 and Mbalula says the technology is outdated. He says the move follows approval by cabinet.

“The new card will be piloted from 1 November, 2023 until 31 march 2024. The current card and equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on the first of April 2024. However there will be a five year period of transition,” says Mbalula.

Mbalula and the management of the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Driving License Card Account gave an update on driving licensing interventions progress. Earlier in 2022, the Department of Transport accelerated interventions to deal with licence backlogs in South Africa.

AA says online petition to scrap e-tolls is gaining momentum

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association (AA) says its online petition calling for the termination of e-tolls is gaining momentum.

The association is lobbying for government to announce a decision on the controversial project during Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in October.

The association is also asking government to reimburse those who have been paying e-tolls since its implementation.

“We’re  hoping that government makes a call in the Finance Ministers Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, and that call in our view is to scrap e-tolls entirely, to refund those people who have been paying and to cancel all debt. We believe there is money available through other sources for government to maintain roads,” says AA’s Spokesperson, Layton Beard.

Source: SABC news

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.