New Hope SA highlights Cape Town’s homelessness problem

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation, New Hope SA, has produced an emotional, engaging, and insightful video showcasing its comprehensive services and unique approach to solving homelessness in Cape Town. The video delves deep into the complexities of homelessness, challenging societal stigmas and misconceptions about those who find themselves without stable housing.

This comes at a time when the City of Cape Town is currently dealing with an increased number of homeless on the streets. “Nobody chooses to live on the street or under a bridge. It’s a very complex issue, people’s circumstances push them to such a desperate situation that they’re on the street,“ New Hope SA programme supervisor, Kayleigh De Villiers said. “By humanising this complex issue, the organisation strives to drive greater empathy and understanding within the community,” De Villiers said.

Programme managing director Leanne Porter, emphasised that every human being is worthy of love and being part of a community, hence, it is important to empower people with skills. “New Hope’s holistic programme focuses not only on creating sustainable pathways out of homelessness but also on addressing associated challenges such as trauma, addiction, and a lack of employable skills. “As an organisation, we believe in empowering individuals through a variety of resources, including counselling, social services, and practical skills training,” Porter said.

The organisation’s operations manager, Leila Bolland explained that New Hope operates residential homes that accommodate up to 10 individuals at a time, providing a safe, nurturing environment where participants can recover and grow. “It’s really a space in which people can heal from their trauma, from their addiction, from so many things, which then leads to being able to be more employable, which leads to confidence. “The video explains how participants build practical skills by creating planter boxes, aiding them in gaining confidence and learning valuable work ethic.

“This nurturing and supportive environment from New Hope SA, transforms the lives of residents by promoting self-worth,” Bolland said. Bolland further said that the ultimate goal of the organisation is to help participants graduate from the programme with a new understanding of their worth, feel loved by a community, and be ready to contribute positively to their communities. “The organisation believes in the power of human connection and dignity, urging society to extend compassion and understanding to those facing homelessness,” Bolland added.