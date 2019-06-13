New initiative gives support to young entrepreneurs

Share this article

















Informal professional networks and communities are important for any start-up business hoping to achieve entrepreneurial success. With more youth looking to become their own bosses, a new community initiative called Bizzhub Community was launched in March 2019 for young entrepreneurs – especially people that work from home.

“It is a launch and a network opportunity. A place to come and meet new people and expand your network. They say your network is equal to your net worth,” says founder Lamees Meyer.

The Bizzhub Community will host its first Network Breakfast Event on Saturday 29 June 2019 from 9am until 11am. Each person attending will have the opportunity to tell everyone about their business for about two minutes followed by guest speaker Patrick Adamson. He has a wealth of knowledge in human resources, industrial relations and coaching. The event takes place at the CA One Table in Dreyer St, Claremont.

She says that it is beneficial to have somebody that can guide a new entrepreneur about the dos and don’ts as well as what to look out for in their industry.

“Use what you know and start where you are at. What skills do you have? Figure out what your purpose is and fulfil your purpose. At the end of the day unemployment is high so we can start and create employment for people,” says Meyer.

Yasmina Baker owner of Jessie B’s Coffee Shoppe says anyone can have a vision, but you need to work on it. If you are the only breadwinner in your home, you need skills to progress.

“Being part of the The Bizzhub Community, Lamees checks up on you and sends motivations daily or weekly. She has regular meetings and it is a great help,” says Baker.

Amelia Thomas Borien represents Taste of the Other Culture/The Cape Coloured experience dining. She says Lamees is very hands-on and keeps people on track. It is not only about building a business but doing it in a financially savvy way.

“When you are in the habit of ‘I can’t’ you need to realize that you can do anything,” says Borien.

Yasmina’s restaurant is situated in Crawford and their motto is learning to serve. They host Motivational Thursdays, a conscious movie night and yoga on a Saturday morning in addition to other activities. They are open Tuesday to Saturday.

“We focus on physical, mental and emotional health. I am a social worker and life coach. I am very passionate about the youth so they get dropped off on a Saturday morning for a programme,” says Baker.

To contact Lamees Meyer, call 084 5400 275 / 066 468 7304

