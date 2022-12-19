New Langa pump track officially opened

Share this article

The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department officially opened the new Langa pump track on Saturday, 17 December 2022.



Construction on the pump track, on the border between the Langa and Bridgetown/Bonteheuwel areas, started at the end of March last year.

A pump track is a looped sequence of rollers and berms for bike riders and is an organised route of asphalt berms and turns (built to a scale capable of hosting international-level pump track events).

“The track is a hub of activity for a variety of wheeled vehicles, including bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and more. The R1, 7 million track has been designed in such a way that international pump track events can be held there,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross. The ground is layered with a French drainage system, recycled milling layer works, and finished with a layer of specialised asphalt surfacing.

A ward allocation of R500 000 is being used this year (2022/23) for the installation of an entrance pathway, extending hard surfacing around the track, and an avenue of large trees. The specialist pump track contractor significantly reduced their costs – large savings resulted from the use of recycled milling material and the reduced cost of trees supplied by the Newlands Nursery. “The track is an opportunity for the Recreation and Parks Department to promote cycling in a safe space within the community and create fun and exciting experiences, especially for the youth. Road cycling already exists in Langa and the pump track will also focus on BMX biking,” said Councillor Van der Ross. Activities today included an exhibition ride on the track, a walk-through exhibition showcasing various organisations, and registration of interested participants to promote a bicycling programme. Other areas that have a pump track include the Princess Vlei Eco Centre. “Investing in sport and recreation facilities are important as it exposes young people to healthy activities and different types of sport. It’s also an investment in the community as it provides a space of leisure. In addition, bicycling creates entrepreneurial opportunities for organisations and small businesses associated with the sport,” added Councillor Van der Ross. Rules regarding the use of the track are displayed at the facility and safety gear is a requirement.

Fixed bicycle parking for bicycles is not available at the facility at this stage and an assessment regarding this will be done once the track is operational to determine the need. The Recreation and Parks Department will purchase a limited number of bicycles for use on the track, and partner with the Langa Bicycle Hub organisation based at the facility, to assist with Learn-To-Cycle programmes.

Source and photo : City of Cape-Town