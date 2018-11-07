Plato to elect new mayoral committee

Newly elected mayor Dan Plato is expected to be unveil his new mayoral committee this week.

Plato has not indicated whether he will select a completely new committee or whether he would just replace Mayco members who resigned last week, following the resignation of former mayor Patricia De Lille.

Plato is wearing the mayoral chain for the second time around. Plato was officially installed as mayor during a heated council meeting on Tuesday. He won with 146 votes, mostly from DA councillors.

During his inaugural speech Plato made it clear that he won’t be able to bring about change in the City, if he does not get the much-needed assistance and support from citizens.

“I will not be able to do it alone and will need the support of everyone who shares this City’s vision and let me repeat that vision now: we are focused on delivering quality services to all residents, serving the residents of Cape Town as a well-governed and corruption-free administration,” Plato said in his inaugural speech.

But opposition parties did not mince their words.

EFF councillor Melikhaya Xego said Plato had failed in all his previous positions.

“We now know for sure that you want to build a united council, but Mr Mayor you are now leading a caucus that is deeply divided. Previously, as a mayor, you left Khayelitsha with portable toilets.

That community still has portable toilets and you are again the mayor,” he said.

Xego said Plato should continue with former mayoral committee member Brett Herron’s work on social housing.

“Look at the striking MyCiTi bus workers who are outside striking. Why can’t they be insourced. You need to continue with Herron’s work, not the work of councillors who are just here to sing for their supper,” he said

Plato responded to opposition parties, saying that he understood that they needed to interject and attend to several matters.

Plato said he plans to boost policing in the city and will start by recruiting more metro police officers.

“They cannot replace the role of the South African Police Service, but I will make sure that the city does what it can and plays its role when it comes to making our communities safer.”

Housing and traffic congestion are also some of the more pressing issues Plato needs to tackle.

There was a lot of mixed response from council members present at the meeting, however residents of the Cape Flats also voiced their opinions and concerns.

“I welcome Plato as mayor, but he needs to have a clear plan as to what he will be doing to help us, we don’t need a Mayor who will be focused on his own political agenda, we need someone who will cater for our needs,” a passer-by said.

Another resident in Salt River said she does not care who the Mayor is, if they would be able to bring about change.

“De Lille served the people of Cape Town but now someone replaced her, we have to give him a fair chance,” she said.

Another resident said he is not sure what to make of Plato’s appointment.

“I don’t know what to say, I just want him to make sure that he delivers on his promises,” he said.

Plato said as exciting as it is to have been appointed as Mayor, he knows a lot of hard work lies ahead. He said once his committee is elected, he will be able to go ahead with ensuring that Cape Changes for the betterment of al citizens.

